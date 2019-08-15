Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said he almost “quit” the band after their last tour

Band are set to release their new album 'Kind' later this year

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has admitted that he almost quit the band following their last tour in 2018.

The singer said he almost called it a day because he had no inspiration to write new music after feeling burnt out on the road.

He told the Daily Star‘s Wired column: ”Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn – I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting.”

He continued: ”I’ve never been the sort of songwriter who needs to be isolated in a chalet in the middle of the mountains to find inspiration. Normally we come off a tour with a few ideas.

Jones said that after spending a bit of time away from his band mates though, he got some ideas for songs on their forthcoming LP ‘Kind’.

Jones explained: ”I had a load of songs that just came through me, lyrics just filling up pages, no crossings out, complete songs formed. A bunch of really vulnerable songs about things I hadn’t quite worked out for myself, the songs began to inform me how I was feeling. I just needed to get them out of me.”

He continued: ”Being in a band is like being in a marriage, every now and again I need a bit of space, I say: ‘It’s not you, it’s me’ and they let me go my own way but don’t take my house half the money.”

The band debuted their new single and video ‘Fly Like An Eagle’, which you can watch above, earlier today (August 15) from their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on October 25.

Stereophonics recently replaced, Snow Patrol, as one of the headliners at this year’s Latitude Festival.