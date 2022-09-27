Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani announces debut solo single ‘What About Love’

Stereophonics‘ Adam Zindani is set to release his debut solo single ‘What About Love’ next month.

The track is released on October 14 on his own label Voice Of Vega Records via Absolute. You can pre-save the song here.

It will feature on Zindani’s forthcoming debut solo LP, which he wrote during lockdown and is releasing in early 2023.

“The original premise was nothing more than being creative,” Zindani said in a statement. “And suddenly there was all this time. I’ve got a studio where I live here, so I thought, why don’t I just put some demos down, and see how that works.”

His first taster is influenced by “spheres of soul, pop, singer-songwriters”.

Zindani added: “It was rock music that got me into first playing the guitar, and that became me for a while. But then the older I got, the more I found myself realising I like lots of different types of music, and I think this record reflects that. What’s also really influenced me is my kids and listening to the stuff in lockdown that they were listening to.”

Meanwhile, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones recently recalled playing ‘Mr. Writer’ to Noel Gallagher ahead of the release of their 2001 album ‘Just Enough Education To Perform’.

“That night I played Noel some of the album. ‘Mr Writer’ turned his head instantly and the Mancunian finger slap approval rose to the air from a drunken slump in a swivel chair,” Jones wrote in an article for Rolling Stone UK.

“It meant a lot to me as we’d watched Oasis all through the mid 90’s on TV, right up to us signing our record deal. We could never work out if we wanted to fight them or be like them.”