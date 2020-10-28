Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones announces new solo album and documentary ‘Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has announced the release of new solo album ‘Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’, which sees him putting an intimate, acoustic spin on some of the band’s biggest tracks.

Recorded across the UK in 2019, the album has been previewed with Jones’ take on Kris Kristofferson‘s ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’, which was sung to the Welsh star by his father when he was a child.

Ahead of the album’s arrival on December 3, Jones will also debut a new documentary of the same name at the ‘The Doc n Roll Festival’ – which tells of secrets and turmoil within the singer’s own personal life.

Describing the new documentary, filmmaker Ben Lowe said: “I’ve been to hundreds of gigs in my life – shooting with my camera or purely as a fan – but I’d never experienced a show quite like Kelly’s on this tour.

“You recognise there’s something pretty special happening on-stage if the performances, and the stories he was telling between them, can make an audience laugh and cry on the same night.

“I wanted to make this documentary feel as truthful and heartfelt as Kelly’s shows. I knew it would be beautiful to hear these songs in a theatre, but I was really blown away. After the tour when Kelly told me about his first few months of the year, I felt inspired by the courage and honesty of it all.”

You can check out the album track listing in full below.

01. Hurry Up And Wait

02. You’re My Star

03. Suzy

04. Katie

05. I Wanna Get Lost With You

06. Help Me Make It Through The Night

07. I Stopped To Fill My Car Up

08. Before Anyone Knew Our Name

09. Mr Writer

10. Rewind

11. Local Boy In The Photograph

12. Feel

13. Into The World

14. This Life Ain’t Easy (But It’s The One That We All Got)

15. Boy On A Bike

16. No-one’s Perfect

17. Show Me How

18. Maybe Tomorrow

19. Traffic

20. Just Looking

21. Dakota

Earlier this year, Jones also opened up on his teenage child’s gender transition in a frank interview.