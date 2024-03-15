Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones announces UK 2024 solo tour

Stereophonics‘ Kelly Jones has announced an intimate 2024 UK solo tour set to take place later this Spring.

The six-date run of gigs will see Jones play 12 shows – two on each day at each venue with one performance set to go on at 7pm GMT and the other at 9pm GMT. The tour will kick off at the Birmingham Town Hall on Sunday, May 5. From there, the ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ singer will make his way through the UK, making stops in Glasgow, London and Cardiff before wrapping up at Manchester’s Aviva Studios on May 17.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who pre-order Jones’ forthcoming solo album ‘Inevitable Incredible’ from his official webstore by 5pm on Tuesday March 19. The pre-sale will begin on Wednesday March 20 at 9:30am. General ticket sale will commence on Friday March 22 at 9:30am. Check out a full list of dates below and visit here to purchase tickets.

Kelly Jones’ ‘Inevitable Incredible’ 2024 UK tour dates are:

MAY

5 – 7pm & 9pm – Birmingham Town Hall

7 – 7pm & 9pm – Glasgow City Halls

9 – 7pm & 9pm – London Alexandra Palace Theatre

13 – 7pm & 9pm – Cardiff The Gate

14 – 7pm & 9pm – Cardiff The Gate

17 – 7pm & 9pm – Manchester Aviva Studios

The run of live dates is in support of his second studio LP ‘Inevitable Incredible’ which is set for release on May 3 and is available for pre-order / pre-save here. The project sees Jones writing primarily on the piano for the first time. All the songs were crafted between October and December of 2022, and have been described as some of his most emotional and brutally honest material to date.

Writing about the record exclusively for NME, Jones said: “I want to make music like filmmakers make films. Different subjects and landscapes and tones from one project to the next. I saw Ethan Hawke say somewhere, something like, No one gives a fuck about poetry or Yeats until their Dad dies and then they need a verse to tell them what it all means at the funeral.”

“I think this album is a little like that,” he continued. “I want to be truthful and honest even if that puts me in a very vulnerable place, I can’t phone this in. I don’t know fully what this record is or what it means, but if you’re in a place you’re looking or searching for something within you, you may find something within these songs that connect to you.”

The album will follow on from the self-titled debut LP by Far From Saints – Jones’ collaborative side-project with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker from US band The Wind And The Wave.

Last year’s single ‘Take It Through The Night’ was written by the trio back in 2019, following The Wind And The Wave supporting Jones on his solo tour.

Stereophonics released their 12th and most recent album, ‘Oochya!’, in 2022. Jones then gave an update on the group’s future in early 2023, saying: “There’s no breaking up with the band or anything.

“For me, after 25 years of doing all our work, it’s like, I wanna show other sides of what I would like to try creatively.”