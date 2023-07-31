Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones’ neighbour once complained about noise of Tom Jones records – but it was Tom Jones

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones has recalled the time his neighbour complained about the volume of his ‘Tom Jones records’, only to discover it was actually Tom Jones singing.

The singer-songwriter recalled the incident in a recent appearance on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, hosted by Zoe Ball.

Reflecting on his friendship with the legendary Welsh singer, he revealed that they have known each other for over 25 years, and he once got him into hot water with his upstairs neighbour.

According to Jones, the ‘She’s A Lady’ vocalist had returned to his flat after a slot on the Jools Holland show, and the two of them, along with late Stereophonics drummer Stuart Cable began singing around the house.

“I’ve known him since ’97… I played a few gigs with him last weekend actually with Far From Saints down at Cardiff Castle,” he began.

“He came back to my flat once after doing a Jools Holland show with Stuart. We were having a drink in the house and it was going on a bit,” he continued. “[So], the guy above came down – and we were singing and stuff – and the guy knocked on the door and he said ‘Look, I’ve got a really early appointment in the morning. Can you turn the Tom Jones records down a bit?’

“Stuart comes to the door and he goes” ‘What’s the problem over here then, bud?’ And he goes ‘Look, I’ve got to get to sleep [and get up] in the morning. Can you just turn down the Tom Jones records?’,” he added. “We said, ‘We’re not playing Tom Jones records… Tom Jones is in my kitchen singing!… ‘Look. Come and have a look’. And he sees Tom in the kitchen and he goes ‘Ah right, fair enough. Have a good night’.”

He continued, explaining how Tom Jones also responded to the complaint by quipping: “That’s the problem, see. When you have a flat, there’s always somebody above who’s got something to say”, with the host bursting into laughter, and labelling the story a “great tale”.

In other Kelly Jones news, the musician released ‘Take It Through The Night’, a single from his newly-formed band Far From Saints.

The track followed their debut single ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’, and appeared on the band’s self album, which arrived last month (June 16).

Additionally, back in April, he revealed that he still dreams about the late Stereophonics drummer Stuart Cable “at least five times a week”. The musician played with the Welsh band between 1992 and 2003, before his death in 2010. He was 40 years old.

As for Tom Jones, the vocalist recently spoke out against the decision to ban ‘Delilah’ from being sung during Welsh rugby matches.

This follows news in February that the Welsh Rugby Union would no longer have the song performed by choirs at the Principality Stadium due to its connotations to domestic violence.

“You can’t stop us singing ‘Delilah’. Can you imagine? Who was the man who didn’t want us to sing ‘Delilah’?”, said Jones of the censorship during a recent show at Cardiff Castle. “They may stop the choir from singing it, but they haven’t stopped the crowd… Keep on singing it – and I’ll keep on singing it too.”