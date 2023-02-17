Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones’ new project Far From Saints announce debut live show in London

Kelly Jones‘ new band Far From Saints have announced their debut live show – find all the details below.

The Stereophonics frontman has teamed up with Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of Austin group The Wind And The Wave for the collaborative project. Their first single, ‘Let’s Turn This Back Around’, came out last month.

As confirmed this week, Far From Saints will take to the stage at the EartH Theatre in Hackney, London on Monday, June 5. Tickets are on sale now – you can purchase yours here.

“Like starting over… our first show at EartH Theatre will be a brand new and exciting experience that we can’t wait to share with you all,” Jones said in a statement.

“We’ve got a great band, half Welsh and half American, revving up to play the new album in its entirety with some extras here n’ there!”

Pleased to announce our 1st show at @EartHackney in London on 5th June!

Additionally, a run of festival appearances are due to be confirmed soon.

Far From Saints are yet to announce their debut full-length record, though it’s expected to arrive in the summer. The LP was written and produced by the band, with mixing from the Grammy-nominated Al Clay (Blur, Pixies).

Jones, Lynn and Baker first joined forces in 2019 on Jones’ UK solo tour, where they performed a cover of Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty‘s ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’. Baker and Lynn opened for Jones on those dates.

The trio later began jamming and co-writing songs together in backstage hallways, dressing rooms, soundchecks and hotel rooms.

During a recent interview, Jones gave an update on the future of Stereophonics.

“There’s no breaking up with the band or anything,” he explained. “For me, after 25 years of doing all our work, it’s like, I wanna show other sides of what I would like to try creatively.”