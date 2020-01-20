News Music News

Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher lead 2020 Teenage Cancer Trust shows

Get involved...

Nick Reilly
Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher (Getty)

Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are among the leading acts heading up the Teenage Cancer Trust shows for 2020.

The annual series of fundraising shows returns to the Royal Albert Hall once more between March 25-29, this year marking the 30th anniversary of the charity.

Stereophonics & Paul Weller will kick the event off with a very special co-headline show on March 25, before Groove Armada follow on March 26.

Advertisement

It’s then over to Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds on Friday March 27, before Nile Rodgers & CHIC bring things to a close with a huge party on March 29.

Tickets will go on sale here from this Friday, with more shows and special guests set to be announced in due course.

Teenage Cancer Trust Patron Roger Daltrey said: “Once again we’ve got some incredible artists on the bill for 2020 and I can’t thank them
enough for giving up their time for Teenage Cancer Trust.

“Since the first gig back in 2000, audiences have raised millions to fund Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards that have helped young people cope with some unimaginably hard times.

Advertisement

“Without Teenage Cancer Trust these specialist services would simply not be there. I’ve seen first-hand the difference this support makes to so many young people with cancer over the years and I’m beyond proud to be a part of the Teenage Cancer Trust team.

“Everyone who’s helped us achieve this is a hero in my book, and I’d like to thank everyone who has got us this far.”

Last year’s Teenage Cancer Trust shows saw performances from the likes of Tom Grennan, Doves, and The Levellers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Album Reviews

Eminem: ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ review: shock rapper continues to grow old disgracefully

To avoid fainting, keep repeating: "it's only an album, only an album, only an album...".
Read more
NME Blogs

The 1975 return to their roots on the devastatingly sincere ‘Me and You Together Song’ 

Thomas Smith -
The band's latest is a return to their shimmering early material
Read more
Music News

Wolf Alice to “start recording new album next month,” says label manager

Andrew Trendell -
“I feel like this is going to be a great expression"
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.