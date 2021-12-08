Stereophonics postpone Cardiff stadium gigs in light of the evolving public health situation

Stereophonics have been forced to cancel their imminent pair of stadium shows in Cardiff in light of the evolving public health situation.

The band were set to play the Principality Stadium on December 17 and 18, but due to concerns around the new Omicron variant of COVID, the shows have been pushed back to June 2022.

In a joint statement, the Principality Stadium and promoters Kilimanjaro Live wrote: “The Principality Stadium and promoters Kilimanjaro Live are regretfully announcing the postponement of the Stereophonics shows scheduled at the stadium for December 17th and 18th.

“We have been working collaboratively throughout to deliver these shows and have sought clarification from Welsh Government following the latest review on current guidelines and legal requirements around face coverings. Unfortunately, as the threat of new variants emerge and the restrictions in place as an ‘indoor venue’, the shows are impossible to run safely and ensure compliance with government guidelines and Welsh law.”

It's with regret that we announce that the Stereophonics December shows will be postponed to 2022. All tickets will remain valid for the new dates. For full story 👉 https://t.co/2SQPmAX7Fz pic.twitter.com/IZPKCQttnc — Principality Stadium (@principalitysta) December 8, 2021

The statement continued: “Our top priority has always been the safety and wellbeing of fans and all staff working at these shows, as well as the ability to deliver an outstanding fan experience. In light of the evolving public health situation, Principality Stadium and Kilimanjaro Live have taken the proactive but difficult decision to postpone the shows to next year on June 17th and 18th.

“We are taking this decision now to ensure fans have the maximum time possible to alter their plans accordingly. We apologise to all fans, artists, and their crews for any inconvenience caused, but we look forward to being back with a ‘We’ll Keep a Welcome’ in June next year.”

The UK has recorded over 400 active Omicron cases, with a cluster reported to have formed at a recent Steps concert in Glasgow.

Further afield, Germany has banned unvaccinated people from much of public life, including attending gigs, to help contain the spread of the virus, while Ireland’s prime minister Micheál Martin has announced a tightening of the country’s measures to curb the spread of COVID, with all nightclubs shut and gigs at 50 per cent capacity.

Last year, Stereophonics were among a number of acts criticised for playing arena shows in the UK amidst health scares around the spread of coronavirus last March.

Defending their decision to play a Cardiff show just before lockdown was implemented, a band spokesman told NME: “Along with the rest of the country, we watched the prime minister and chief science and medical officer brief the nation on Thursday evening regarding the government’s policy and advice on Coronavirus. The UK government’s position was that at this phase there was no need for a ban on large public gatherings.”