Listen to Stereophonics’ reflective new single ‘Right Place Right Time’

Stereophonics have shared their latest track ‘Right Place Right Time’ – you can hear the new song below.
The track is taken from the long-running band’s upcoming new album ‘Oochya!’, which is set for release on Friday (March 4) via Stylus Records (through Ignition Records Ltd).
- READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones
The Kelly Jones-written ‘Right Place Right Time’ is the final preview of Stereophonics’ upcoming LP, and follows on from previous singles ‘Hanging On Your Hinges’, ‘Do Ya Feel My Love?’ and ‘Forever’.
You can hear Stereophonics’ ‘Right Place Right Time’ below.
Speaking to NME earlier this month, Stereophonics frontman Jones said that ‘Right Time Right Place’ explores his love life.
“I’ve never mentioned three girlfriends in one song before!” he joked. “It’s quite strange actually, but it’s about serendipity and destiny. That kind of song could go on forever if you named everybody in your life you’ve ever had an encounter with.”
Stereophonics will embark on a UK arena tour next month in support of ‘Oochya!’ before they headline two dates at Cardiff’s 60,000-capacity Principality Stadium in June.
You can check out the band’s upcoming UK headline tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.
March
18 – AO Arena, Manchester
20 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
21 – The OVO Hydro, Glasgow
23 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
24 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
26 – Centre, Brighton
27 – IC, Bournemouth
29 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
30 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
April
1 – The O2, London
2 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
June
17 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
18 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Stereophonics will also perform this summer at Victorious Festival, Y Not Festival, Big Feastival and Kendal Calling, while they will support Pearl Jam in Hyde Park in London on July 9.