Stereophonics, The Streets and Supergrass to headline Kendal Calling 2022

Stereophonics, The Streets and Supergrass are set to headline Kendal Calling 2022 – see the full line-up for next summer’s festival below.

The event will return from July 28-31 next year with its delayed 15th anniversary, after the 2021 edition of the festival was cancelled due to concerns about COVID restrictions.

Speaking of the festival’s return, co-founders Andy Smith and Ben Robinson said: “Here we go! 2022’s festival is three years in the making – organising festivals is never easy, yet despite the false starts and setbacks encountered we have never been more geared up as we prepare for the festival of a lifetime.

“We are so very proud to announce our largest bill to date, keeping as many of those favourites you all booked for many moons ago while adding a bunch of big acts we have been working to bring to the fields for many years. It’s a marvellous medley of our favourite musicians and we’re so very excited to share them with you.”

See the full Kendall Calling 2021 line-up, which also features The Wombats, The Kooks, The Vaccines, Pale Waves, Declan McKenna, Sports Team and more, below.

Also on the line-up for Kendal Calling 2022 are Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon, a live edition of Tim Burgess‘ lauded Twitter Listening Parties, a DJ line-up featuring Faithless, Joel Corry and more, and comedy from Bill Bailey, Shaparak Khorsandi and others.

Reflecting on the cancellation of their 2021 festival, Kendall Calling said: “Postponing in 2020 was sad but understandable. Postponing in 2021 is heartbreaking. Infuriating.

“Going two summers without a festival is devastating to all of us; we need the support of our audience now more than ever and retaining your tickets would go the longest way in helping us during this period.”