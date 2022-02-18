Steve Aoki and Grandson join a ‘KULT’ for their wild new collaboration

Steve Aoki and Grandson have teamed up for a wild new track, ‘KULT’, which also features rising rapper Jasiah.

The crossover record is the first preview of Aoki’s yet-to-be-titled upcoming album, and showcases “some of the new and old sounds” that have recently inspired the superstar DJ.

Lyrically, the track approaches the cynicism and pressure of having the world on your back and looking for a way out, while the explosive instrumental throws rock, rap and EDM into a blender.

Speaking on the collaboration, Aoki said:”‘KULT’ is the first taste from my upcoming album and showcases some of the new and old sounds that have recently inspired me.

“Grandson and Jasiah have both been killing it recently, so I was excited to get them together on a track. The energy and lyrics capture a certain kind of feeling that will shake you to your core and possibly even persuade you to join the ‘KULT’.”

Watch the Ava Rikki-directed video for ‘KULT’ below:

“‘KULT’ is about what happens when the imaginary world becomes more attractive than the real world we inhabit,” Grandson added. “It’s about the cognitive disassociation with reality in a dystopian hellscape, but set at a Steve Aoki concert.

“Working with Steve was an awesome experience, I’ve been going to his shows since I was a broke college student, and Jasiah and I have talked about making genre-bending music together for a long time so this was the perfect opportunity to get the gang together and throw down.”

Last month, Aoki paused one of his sets to introduce fans to his latest NFT purchase.

The DJ said that he had to stop the music because he was “so fucking excited” about his new buy, which is a sketch of an alien by the famed illustrator doodles.

According to Rarity Sniper, Aoki bought the drawing for 269.69 ETH, which is the equivalent of $859,000 (£627,053).