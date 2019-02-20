Steve Aoki on collaborating with BTS and the appeal of K-Pop

Steve Aoki spoke to NME on red carpet of the BRIT Awards 2019, where he opened up about his work with BTS and love of K-Pop. Watch our full video interview above.

The EDM icon, who last year collaborated with BTS on their track ‘Waste It On Me‘, revealed that he has a very busy year ahead of him.

“I have a collab coming with this K-Pop band called Monsta X, and then we’re on the road to ‘Neon Futures 4’ already,” Aoki told NME. “That’ll be another huge collaborative project that spans tonnes of genres.”

Asked about any future plans with BTS, Aoki replied: “We did three songs already. I know they’re going to be working on their stadium tour. I love those guys and we have nothing else planned as of now, but you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”

So with BTS headlining Wembley Stadium and Blackpink set for a huge slot at Coachella, what is it about K-Pop that’s really caught the planet’s imagination recently?

“When you do find out and discover artists in the K-Pop genre, you’re blown away,” replied Aoki. “Anyone who clicks on a video and views the dance moves, the style and the way they sing – you can’t help but see the talent that they have. That’s the phenomena that’s happening. That’s how I felt when I first heard Big Bang a few years back. Since then I’ve been digging in and finding out about more and more of these acts.”

Aoki added: “It’s kind of like a best kept secret. Because it’s in Korean, you don’t get to hear about it so much. Now because of the way that people discover music, it doesn’t have to be in English any more. People are amazed by different cultures and sounds.”

Watch our full video interview above as Aoki also discusses his dream of collaborating with Huge Jackman and what to expect from his 2019 tour.

Steve Aoki’s remaining UK tour dates are below.

February 21 — Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

February 22 — London, O2 Academy Brixton

February 23 — Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse