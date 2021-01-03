Famed record producer Steve Brown has died aged 63, it has been revealed.

Brown worked with the likes of Manic Street Preachers, The Cult, Elton John, Wham! and more across his lengthy career. No cause of death has yet been given.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary producer Steve Brown,” The Cult wrote in a tweet. “He was hugely influential in The Cult’s evolution and shall forever been entwined in our DNA our deepest condolences to Steve’s family our hearts are with you.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary producer Steve Brown he was hugely influential in The Cult’s evolution and shall forever been entwined in our DNA our deepest condolences to Steve’s family our hearts are with you 🌹#RIP #SteveBrown pic.twitter.com/raRmfsIV5P — THE CULT (@officialcult) January 2, 2021

Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire also paid tribute to the man that produced their iconic 1992 album ‘Generation Terrorists’.

“So very sad to hear of the passing of Steve Brown we had so much fun working with him,” Wire wrote. “He taught us so much-so many memories and stories-Motorcycle Emptiness was his masterpiece with us but he produced many more-love and thoughts with his family and friends.”

So very sad to hear of the passing of Steve Brown we had so much fun working with him-he taught us so much-so many memories and stories-Motorcycle Emptiness was his masterpiece with us but he produced many more-love and thoughts with his family and friends 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/S1Mta9Y1HR — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) January 2, 2021

Wire also shared a photo of Brown with his dog at the studio where the Manics were recording ‘Generation Terrorists’.

“Here is another snapshot I took when recording Generation Terrorists at Black Barn studios,” Wire wrote. “Steve with his lovely Labrador.”

Here is another snapshot I took when recording Generation Terrorists at Black Barn studios-Steve with his lovely Labrador-💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/0BkvAf1jlm — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) January 2, 2021

The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy joined the tributes, writing: “So very sad to hear about Steve or as we affectionately knew him… ‘Bodger Brown’.

“Who knows how The Cult’s career would have turned out if we hadn’t worked with him… I really believe he was the right man at the right time…”