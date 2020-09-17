Steve Earle to release cover album of songs written by late son, Justin Townes Earle

Country singer Steve Earle has announced that he will release a cover album of songs written by his late son, Justin Townes Earle.

Making the announcement today (September 17), Earle intends on recording the album sometime in the next month with his band, The Dukes. The record won’t be released until January 2021 however, to coincide with what would have been Justin’s 39th birthday.

All of the artist advances and royalties from sales of the record will be put into a trust fund for Justin’s daughter, Etta St. James. A tracklist, album title and release date are yet to be announced.

It comes after the death of singer-songwriter Justin at the age of 38 late last month from a “probable drug overdose”, according to police. The news was received with an outpouring of tributes from musicians and high-profile figures, such as Billy Bragg, Frank Turner and Stephen King, among others.

The news of his passing was announced on his official Facebook page, along with a statement and photo of the late singer.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” read the statement.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

The caption also included lyrics from Earle’s 2014 song, ‘Looking for a Place to Land’; “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land”.

Justin released nine albums throughout his career, most recently ‘The Saint Of Lost Causes’, released in May 2019.

Earle has enjoyed a long and established music career, releasing records of rock, country, folk and Americana. He has recorded over 15 studio albums and released his most recent, ‘Ghosts Of West Virginia’, in May this year.