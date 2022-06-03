Steve Jones says he’s “fucking tired” of Sex Pistols’ music

Steve Jones has admitted that he no longer listens to music by his former band the Sex Pistols, saying that his tastes have long moved on from punk rock.

The Sex Pistols guitarist was promoting Pistol, the Danny Boyle-directed biopic series based on his memoirs about the band, in interviews when he made the comments.

He told The Telegraph: “I never really listen to the Pistols’ music anymore. I’m fucking tired of it, to be honest with you. I’d rather listen to Steely Dan.”

And he added later to The Associated Press about the re-release of the Pistols’ hit “God Save the Queen” for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee: “I don’t particularly listen to punk rock anymore.

“My musical tastes have changed a lot over the years, you know, and I’m 66 years old. I’m not a kid anymore. I think it would be a bit silly if I was still flying that flag.”

All six episodes of Pistol, which is adapted from Jones’ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol, are streaming on Hulu and Disney+ now.

Meanwhile, the Sex Pistols released their ‘Pistol Mint Commemorative Coin’ today to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The nickel-plated coin features artist Jamie Reid’s Union Jack flag design from ‘God Save The Queen’ on the front, with a high quality decal of his depiction of the Queen sporting a lip piercing on the back.

The irony of the coin’s minting is not lost, however, some members of the Sex Pistols have since clarified that the controversial 1977 song from which it’s inspired isn’t quite what listeners took it to be.

John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten – frontman of the Pistols) said in a recent interview with Piers Morgan that he is “actually really, really proud of the Queen for surviving and doing so well”.