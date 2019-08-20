Steve Lacy announces London show as part of 2019 European tour

'Apollo XXI' is coming to the UK

The Internet’s Steve Lacy has announced a European tour for 2019, which concludes with a one-off UK date in London.

Lacy released his debut solo album, ‘Apollo XXI’, back in May. In a four-star review, NME said that the project is “bookended with some of his strongest tracks to date”.

Now, the Californian musician is set to take the material on the road. Posting on Instagram this evening (August 20), Lacy shared a run of US, Canadian, and European shows due to take place throughout September, October, and November of this year. “Let’s party,” he captioned the official pink poster.

After taking to the stage at venues in Berlin, Amsterdam, Cologne, Brussels, and Paris, Lacy will touch down in London for a performance at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town. See the post below.

The first show of the US stint will take place in Chicago on September 26, before stop-offs in cities such as Detroit, Boston, New York, Washington, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

Speaking of his new LP ahead of its release earlier this summer, Lacy explained that he began work on the project “almost two years ago”.

“My little sister moved to college and I had her room to just do whatever with, so I put a studio up in there, and I just, you know, made music,” he said. “I had a break from touring for like a month and a half, and I was literally just recording.

“…I’m not as limited to resources anymore. I’ve made a little money, so I have a laptop now and some instruments. I think the process is still the same, I’ve just got some better gear that’s all.”