The Internet‘s Steve Lacy has shared photos of his lucky escape after he was recently hit by a drunk driver, completely destroying his car.

Lacy, a solo artist and guitarist with The Internet, said he was lucky to be alive after his car was hit head on by the driver last week.

Sharing photos of his damaged car, he wrote on Instagram: “That i’m still alive glow hit different.

“Please don’t drink n drive people. this drunk fuck hit me head on and ran,” he added. “Def accepted my fate, but we still here. black lives matter tho bish we not done.”

In the image (which you can see above), the front of Lacy’s Tesla is completely destroyed, while airbags appear to be deployed inside the vehicle.

Brockhampton‘s Kevin Abstract was among the artists to send their immediate best wishes to the musician, sharing three heart emojis on the post.

Singer Diana Gordon added: “Thank you God ! Thank you angels ! Thank you spirit guides ! Thank you ancestors . So glad you ok.”

Back in March, Lacy’s ‘N Side’ was covered by Christine & The Queens as part of her series of at-home quarantine covers to keep fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.