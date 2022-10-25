Steve Lacy smashes fan’s phone and storms offstage during New Orleans concert

Steve Lacy cut his set short at a concert in New Orleans last night (October 24) after a fan threw a disposable camera at him onstage.

While he was performing ‘Bad Habit’, close to the end of his set at the Orpheum Theater The Internet guitarist was hit by the object which prompted him to tell the crowd: “Don’t throw shit on my fucking stage please!”

He then walked up to a fan holding up a camera phone at the front of the crowd and asked them to hand it over befor he threw it at the ground. You can view footage below.

Lacy then said: “Yeah that’s it,” before walking offstage and shouting: “Peace.”

He did not return to perform ‘C U Girl’ and ‘Dark Red’ for the encore.

someone threw a camera at steve lacy tonight and he smashed it & walked away pic.twitter.com/6KcLfPHvUf — rey + cat 🦇 (@loveayeri) October 25, 2022

Following the incident Lacy, addressed his actions in a statement.

He wrote: “My shows been fun as hell! shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect. i had a really good time in nola last night. i hate that the beauty of the connection i have with so many people in the crowd-gets lost when something negative happens.

“I don’t believe i owe anyone an apology- maybe i couldve reacted better? sure. always. i’m a student of life. but i’m a real person with real feelings and real reactions. i’m not a product or a robot. i am human.”

NME has contacted Lacy’s publicist for further comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, he will bring his recent solo album ‘Gemini Rights’ to the UK and Europe in December.

The ‘Give You The World’ tour will begin in London on December 11 with a show at the Roundhouse in Camden. Shows in Amsterdam (December 14 at Melkweg), Paris (December 16 at Trianon) and Berlin (December 19 at Metropol) will then follow.

See the full list of dates below and buy any remaining tickets for the London gig here.

DECEMBER 2022

11 – London, Roundhouse

14 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

16 – Paris, Trianon

19 – Berlin, Metropol

Lacy recently secured his first Number One single on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Bad Habit’.

He released the hit single at the end of June and it debuted in the top 100 in July.

It spent four weeks at Number Two behind Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ before knocking it off the top spot earlier this month.