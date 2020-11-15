Steve Lacy’s Soundcloud tracks and demos to get an official release

Steve Lacy is set to officially release a number of his Soundcloud tracks and demos next week.

The record, called ‘The Lo-Fis’, will compile a host of unofficial early releases from The Internet guitarist. It will arrive on December 4.

“dropping most of my soundcloud songs and leaks officially along with unreleased demos n instrumentals,” Lacy wrote on Instagram to announce the project.

“all songs are from when i was in high school. The Lo-Fis Dec 4 babyyyy.”

The new release will follow Lacy’s 2019 debut solo album ‘Apollo XXI’. In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “Although Steve Lacy is already fairly established through his collaborations, it’s exciting, on this album, to see his own personality shine through, as well as his ambition and inspirations (he’s cited Mac DeMarco as a production influence before), as he experiments, fills out his own catalogue and sound, and speaks for himself.”

Since the release of that album, Lacy has collaborated with Calvin Harris on a track called ‘Live Without Your Love’ under the DJ’s Love Regenerator moniker. He also appeared on Vampire Weekend’s 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride’, duetting with Ezra Koenig on collaborative track ‘Sunflower’.

Back in June, Lacy shared photos of his lucky escape after he was recently hit by a drunk driver, completely destroying his car.

“That i’m still alive glow hit different,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please don’t drink n drive people. this drunk fuck hit me head on and ran. Def accepted my fate, but we still here. black lives matter tho bish we not done.”