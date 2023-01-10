Steve Lamacq announces UK tour to celebrate 10 years of Independent Venue Week 

Steve Lamacq is set to embark on a UK tour for BBC Radio 6 Music to celebrate 10 years of Independent Venue Week.

The annual event, which encourages live music fans to get out and support their local venues, will take place between January 30–February 5, 2023.

The DJ legend will tour the UK for a series of special shows in independent venues, featuring performances from Suede, The Murder Capital, Sprints, Grove and Young Fathers.

Lamacq will broadcast from a different venue in a UK town or city each day – with stops planned for Ramsgate, Birmingham, Norfolk, North Yorkshire and Glasgow – where all the artists will participate in conversion with the DJ before performing.

“Independent Venue Week has always played a vital role in helping grassroots venues at a financially perilous time of year,” Lamacq said in a press statement. “But it’s even more essential now, as venues try and bounce back from the COVID lockdowns and cope with the pressures of the current cost of living situation. But it’s also a great time to get out and see some new and emerging artists before they hit the summer festival stages. There’s a terrific variety of music on offer.

“We’ve also lined up some of our own favourite new and established acts for a week of gigs in small independent venues around the country and will be touring the UK, presenting the BBC Radio 6 Music radio show from a different location every day.”

Each set will also open with short gigs from BBC Music Introducing artists.

“So many of 6 Music’s favourite emerging and established artists started out performing in small independent venues across the UK, ” Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said. “In a post-pandemic music industry, it’s never been more important to support these venues and showcase the vital role and space they provide for musicians and fans alike. I’m incredibly proud that Lammo is on the road for a week, across the UK, shining a light on such an integral part of our music eco-system.”

Find the full schedule for Steve Lamacq’s Independent Venue Week 2023 tour below. Tickets can be purchased here, while details of other Independent Venue Week shows can be found here.

JANUARY

30 – Sprints at Ramsgate Music Hall

31 – Grove at Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

FEBRUARY

1 – Young Fathers at Norwich Arts Centre, Norfolk

2 – The Murder Capital at KU Stockton, North Yorkshire

4 – Suede at Stereo, Glasgow

Last month, Young Fathers and Adwaith were announced as ambassadors for Independent Venue Week.