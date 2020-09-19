Steve Miller unearths 1970 live tribute to Jimi Hendrix on 50th anniversary of his death

Steve Miller has unearthed his tribute to Jimi Hendrix – a rendition of his band’s ‘Peppa Sauce’ recorded live on September 18, 1970, the day the legendary guitarist died.

Shared yesterday (September 18) to mark the 50th anniversary of Hendrix’s death, Miller’s tribute was recorded at San Rafael, California’s Pepperland.

“The next song is in memory of Jimi Hendrix,” Miller told the crowd before before launching into an epic seven-minute long rendition of ‘Peppa Sauce’ filled with guitar licks inspired by the late rock God.

You can listen to the tribute below:

Miller and Hendrix were friends for years who would occasionally jam together. However, after sharing the bill at 1967’s Monterey Pop – where Hendrix famously burned his Fender Stratocaster onstage – Miller admitted to not being a fan of the stunt.

“I thought that was pathetic,” Miller told the Washington Post in 2019. “When I saw Jimi Hendrix stop playing the music he was playing and get down on his knees and pull out a can of lighter fluid and squirt it on the thing and light it, I went, ‘Boy, this really fucking sucks.'”

Last week it was announced that a new documentary about Jimi Hendrix will delve into the making of the star’s Rainbow Bridge film and his 1970 show in Hawaii.

The late rock icon performed at the foot of the Haleakala volcano in Maui, with footage of the gig featured in the film.

Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui will tell the story of the semi-fictional movie and performance. The project was thought up by the guitarist’s manager Michael Jeffrey, who was inspired by the film Easy Rider.

