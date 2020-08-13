Steve Nicks fears she “will probably never sing again” if she contracts coronavirus

Stevie Nicks has said that she fears that she “will probably never sing again” if she contracts coronavirus.

The Fleetwood Mac musician shared a journal entry addressing the pandemic on Twitter yesterday (August 12), following on from the one she penned last month in which she asked people to become “spiritual warriors” in the coronavirus age by “wearing a mask and staying in as much as possible”.

Reflecting on the surge in COVID-19-related deaths in the US since her last post on July 29, Nicks again encouraged people to wear masks in public and socially distance.

Advertisement “Are you aware, everyone, that if you survive this virus you will be fighting the after-effects for the rest of your life?” she asked her readers. “Micro-blood clots in all your organs; in your brain, neurological problems; a cough that rips your throat apart and keeps coming back.

“If I get it, I will probably never sing again,” she added. “Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don’t have much time… I am 72 years old….”

Nicks later compared the current situation in the US to “the season of American Horror Story I was in”, adding: “It was a great story, but I felt the gravity of it even then…”

“What’s going on in our country now is a real ‘American Horror Story’. Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan,” she continued. “Unless people change their attitude from – ‘Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and follow the rules, and not party’, we will never get ahead of this virus.

“This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road. Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger,” Nicks said, before urging people to “never take you and your life for granted”.

“Never put your family members who are older and more fragile in danger. You should feel the same. You take deadly chances because you think you’re immortal. You’re not. If you get this virus, your life will be forever changed. Your beauty will be stolen from you. You will age as you fight for your life. You will age as you fight your way back… if you survive.

“Call it Armageddon. Call it a Pandemic. Call it the Apocalypse… This is a real American Horror Story,” Nicks wrote in conclusion. “It is not a mini-series. It is a tragedy.”

Last month, Nicks paid an emotional tribute to the late Peter Green, saying that the Fleetwood Mac co-founder “changed our lives”.