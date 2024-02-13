Steve Wright, legend of BBC Radio, dies aged 69

Steve Wright, who spent over 40 years as one of the most popular presenters on BBC Radio, has died at the age of 69.

The news was confirmed in a statement by his family, who wrote: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

Wright began on BBC Radio 1 in 1980, settling into his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show the following year. He remained at the station until 1995, briefly hosting the Breakfast Show, and later became an institution at BBC Radio 2, presenting in his trademark time slot from 1999 to 2022.

He also hosted the show Sunday Love Songs on Radio 2 up until his death, and recently replaced the veteran broadcaster Paul Gambaccini on the station’s Pick of the Pops in late 2022.

Tim Davie, the BBC Director General, has said: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades. He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners.

“This was deservedly recognised in the New Year Honours list with his MBE for services to radio. No-one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”

Figures from across the entertainment industry have been paying their tributes to the broadcaster, with his Radio 2 colleague Jo Whiley writing: “The broadcaster’s broadcaster. One of the kindest, loveliest people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. Thanks for the support & music chat over the years. Can’t believe we won’t meet in the bowels of MV for our weekly catch up. Love ya Wrighty.”

What a man. What a legend.

Ken Bruce, another veteran of the Radio 2 airwaves, said: “Totally shocked to hear the news about the great Steve Wright. We were planning lunch to celebrate the award of his richly deserved MBE. An outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners loved him. What a loss to the world of radio.”

See a range of further tributes below:

Steve Wright was a thoroughly good man, a genuine radio star and a loyal chum. This is a dreadful shock. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) February 13, 2024

As a teenager the job I wanted most in the world was to be part of Steve Wright's posse. He made radio seem so joyous. What terribly sad news, and what a brilliant broadcaster he was. https://t.co/C8EuyoovCP — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 13, 2024

Steve Wright was a radio giant. Better than that, he was a genuinely nice, thoughtful and loyal man. Going to miss his craft and care. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 13, 2024

Loved going on the Steve Wright show. He did the research (most of them don’t) greeted you like an old friend (which he was) and was a master interviewer. Very sad to see him go. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) February 13, 2024

Sorry to hear about the passing of master DJ Steve Wright. Like many, I grew up with his very funny afternoon show on Radio 1 and so, when I appeared on his Radio 2 show years later, I was more than a little star struck by him. He was just as kind and funny off mic as he was on. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 13, 2024