Steve Wright’s son Tom shares emotional tribute to icon DJ after death: “God rest your soul, Dad”

Steve Wright’s son Tom has shared his own personal tribute to his father, after the news of the legendary radio DJ’s death was announced last week.

On February 13, Wright’s family confirmed that he had passed away, writing: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.”

Now Tom, who is a club promoter, has revealed that he flew back from Los Angeles to be with his father in the days before he died.

As reported by the Evening Standard, he said: “It meant the world to me that I was able to get to know my Dad in a way I never had in the months before he died. I will cherish every moment we shared and every memory we made. This made every struggle worthwhile to have had this time with him before we lost him.”

“I only hope to make him proud and build on his legacy with kindness and love,” he added. “God rest your soul Dad.”

BBC Radio 2 aired a special tribute episode of Sunday Love Songs yesterday (February 18), hosted by Liza Tarbuck. Opening with George Michael and Mary J. Blige’s ‘As’, Tarbuck said, “This is Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs but without the chief, without our genius friend. So while you’re getting a tissue, I think it would be lovely if you lit him a candle. I make no apologies if I get upset over the next two hours and I don’t think you should either.”

Wright began on BBC Radio 1 in 1980, settling into his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show the following year. He remained at the station until 1995, briefly hosting the Breakfast Show, and later became an institution at BBC Radio 2, presenting in his trademark time slot from 1999 to 2022.

Figures from across the entertainment industry have paid tribute to the broadcaster, with his Radio 2 colleague Jo Whiley writing: “The broadcaster’s broadcaster. One of the kindest, loveliest people I’ve had the pleasure to work with. Thanks for the support & music chat over the years. Can’t believe we won’t meet in the bowels of MV for our weekly catch up. Love ya Wrighty.”

