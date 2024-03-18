Stevie Nicks adds UK and Ireland gigs to 2024 summer tour

Stevie Nicks has added UK and Ireland shows to her 2024 summer tour – find new dates and ticket information below.

Announced today (March 18), the new dates follow news that the iconic ‘70s singer and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman would be heading to London later this summer, and set to headline at the BST Hyde Park series.

The new shows kick off with a single show in Ireland, where Nicks will headline a show at the 3Arena in Dublin on July 3, before heading over to Scotland for a slot at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow three days later (July 6).

From there, she has added a show at the new Co-op Live arena in Manchester to the run of dates, which is set to take place on July 9 – three days before she plays the huge set in London.

The rock icon has lined up dates in Europe, which will be held after the UK and Ireland shows. These consist of a slot in Antwerp on July 16, followed by a slot in Amsterdam on July 19.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 22) at noon and can be found here. There are also pre-sale options are also available to fans from the same time on Wednesday (March 20).

Stevie Nicks 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

JULY

3 – 3Arena, Dublin

6 – OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

9 – Co-op Live, Manchester

12 – BST Hyde Park, London

16 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp (Belgium)

19 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

The singer-songwriter’s upcoming slot at BST Hyde Park comes following her last appearance at the London series back in 2017, when she opened for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

“Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy,” she said, announcing the July 12 headline date last month. “And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true.”

The 2024 edition of BST Hyde Park will also host headline sets from SZA, Morgan Wallen, Kings Of Leon, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, Stray Kids, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli throughout June and July.

The Fleetwood Mac star is currently out on the road in North America, with that tour having been extended into May and June. Visit here for any remaining US tickets.