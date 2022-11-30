Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to Christine McVie: “Part of my heart has flown away today”

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have paid tribute to their bandmate Christine McVie who died today (November 30) at the age of 79.

Singer Nicks has written a moving letter to her “best friend in the whole world”, whom she said she was regrettably unable to see prior to her death from what her family has described as a “sudden illness”.

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill…until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait,” began Nicks in a handwritten note posted to Instagram.

“So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim). It’s all I can do now…”

The song in question is ‘Hallelujah‘ by Haim from the trio’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which bandmember Alana Haim wrote in memory of her best friend who passed away at the age of 20.

Some of the lyrics in that track read: “I had a best friend but she has come to pass/ One I wish I could see now.”

Founding member and drummer of Fleetwood Mac, Mick, also shared an emotional tribute via his Instagram.

“This is a day where my dear sweet Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and let us earthbound folks to listen with baited breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’…reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” he wrote.

He continued: “Part of my heart has flown away today..I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound..they fly to me.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and was behind some of their biggest hits including ‘Little Lies’, ‘Everywhere’, ‘Songbird’ and many more.

She was a member of the band when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 but left the group shortly after. The co-vocalist and keyboardist returned to the group in 2014.

A group statement shared by the band earlier today read: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed”.

