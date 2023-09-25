Stevie Nicks announces 2024 North American headlining tour

Stevie Nicks has announced a handful of dates for her upcoming 2024 North American headlining tour.

The former Fleetwood Mac singer will be headed back on tour in February of next year for an eight-date headlining tour run. It follows the string of solo shows she did earlier this year as well as her current run of gigs that are set to end in December.

Kicking off on February 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Mark G Etess Arena, Nicks will make stops in New York, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana and Nebraska. Her tour will wrap up on March 9 in Little Rock, Arkansas at the AT&T Stadium.

General sale for the 2024 North American tour will begin on Friday, September 29 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets.

Stevie Nicks 2024 North American tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

10 – Atlantic City, NJ, Mark G Etess Arena

14 – Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena

21 – Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

24 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live

28 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

MARCH

3 – Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

6 – North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

9 – Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Nicks is currently on the road. Her next show will be on September 27 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. From there, she will be making stops in New York, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and different cities in California.

Last month, Nicks shared her thoughts on Amazon Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & The Six after watching it for the second time.

The singer took to social media to talk about the Prime Video series, sharing her thoughts on her recent rewatch. “Just finished watching [Daisy Jones & The Six] for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”

She continued: “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

Nicks also shared a statement about the wildfires that swept through Maui in August. The singer-songwriter posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram page expressing her sadness about the fires which have devastated the island and fears for her family