Stevie Nicks announces new 2022 US headline shows

Stevie Nicks has announced a string of solo shows for this summer – tickets will be available from here.

The Fleetwood Mac singer was already due to play various US festivals in 2022, including Bonnaroo, Sound On Sound, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival.

Nicks has now confirmed four new headline concerts, which will take place throughout June. She’ll play in Ridgefield, Washington (June 10), Mountain View, California (12), Salt Lake City, Utah (16) and Noblesville, Indiana (21).

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (April 29). You can buy yours here.

Announcing the gigs, Nicks told fans to “stay tuned for more” live dates. Check out the post below.

Last summer saw Nicks cancel all of her scheduled tour dates for 2021 due to COVID concerns.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she wrote at the time. “I’m devastated and know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Stevie Nicks recently shared a new poem that she wrote in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last month aged 50.

Advertisement

“He had a huge heart and a glorious smile,” she said in the post. “When he walked into the room, everyone looked up. When he left the room, everyone was sad.”

Elsewhere, Nicks posted a message of support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country: “This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening – until now, an entire sovereign country has been full on invaded. How dare he. My heart is broken…”