Stevie Nicks announces second leg of US tour

Stevie Nicks has announced the remaining dates for her 2022 US tour.

The soloist and Fleetwood Mac singer confirmed a number of headline dates earlier this year, with a promise to book further US shows.

Now she has added 12 new shows, kicking things off at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on September 12 before wrapping up on October 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Advertisement

Stevie Nicks US tour 2022 (buy tickets here):

SEPTEMBER

Friday 02-Sunday 04 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass

Thursday 08 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Saturday 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Tuesday 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Monday 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thursday 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Saturday 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

Friday 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

OCTOBER

Monday 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thursday 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sunday 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wednesday 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wednesday 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

Saturday 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tuesday 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Vanessa Carlton will support on all headline dates.

Nicks was already due to play various US festivals in 2022 including Bonnaroo, Sound On Sound, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival.

Last summer saw Nicks cancel all of her scheduled tour dates for 2021 due to COVID concerns.

Advertisement

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she wrote at the time. “I’m devastated and know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

In more recent news, Nicks shared an emotional statement on gun control last month, calling on lawmakers to “make it really hard” for people to buy firearms.