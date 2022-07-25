Stevie Nicks announces second leg of US tour

Stevie Nicks has announced the remaining dates for her 2022 US tour.
The soloist and Fleetwood Mac singer confirmed a number of headline dates earlier this year, with a promise to book further US shows.
Now she has added 12 new shows, kicking things off at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on September 12 before wrapping up on October 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
Stevie Nicks US tour 2022 (buy tickets here):
SEPTEMBER
Friday 02-Sunday 04 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass
Thursday 08 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Saturday 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Tuesday 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Saturday 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Monday 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thursday 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Saturday 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival
Friday 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
OCTOBER
Monday 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Thursday 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sunday 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wednesday 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Wednesday 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium
Saturday 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tuesday 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Vanessa Carlton will support on all headline dates.
Nicks was already due to play various US festivals in 2022 including Bonnaroo, Sound On Sound, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival.
Last summer saw Nicks cancel all of her scheduled tour dates for 2021 due to COVID concerns.
“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she wrote at the time. “I’m devastated and know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”
In more recent news, Nicks shared an emotional statement on gun control last month, calling on lawmakers to “make it really hard” for people to buy firearms.