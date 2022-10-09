Stevie Nicks and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart share new Ukraine relief song ‘Face To Face’

Stevie Nicks has featured on a new collaborative song to raise money for the Ukraine relief effort.

The song, ‘Face To Face’, is part of the ‘Collaborate For Peace’ project from Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, Russian musician Boris Grebenshchikov and Ukrainian Serhii Babkin. All proceeds will go to the Global United24 initiative from the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Nicks said in a statement: “Since the day the war began, I have carried Ukraine and its people in my heart. I am so honoured to sing on this song written by my friend Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov and Serhii Babkin. I hope it reminds people to continue to support Ukraine. I remind people during my shows to remember — this war is not over…”

“I wanted to write a gentle, peaceful song after seeing all the horrible images coming out of Ukraine,” Stewart added. “The song is about how all war is horrific and it’s written from the perspective of a young 18-year-old having to march off to war, not really understanding what he’s getting into.”

Babkin said: “It’s a great honour for me to be a part of this song and to record with such legendary musicians. I’m very grateful to Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov and Stevie Nicks for their support of Ukraine. Today, Ukrainian people suffer so much because of the war that Russia unleashed. I want to express not only that terrible pain but also a hope. With my part of the song, I want to say: It won’t always be like this. It’s a cruel fight between Good and Evil, Light and Darkness. And Light will prevail, I truly believe it will!”

Listen to ‘Face To Face’ below.

Back in February at the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Nicks shared a heartfelt statement, saying: “This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening – until now, an entire sovereign country has been full on invaded. How dare he. My heart is broken for our new friend – and for people of Ukraine – I am so, so sorry. Love and prayers for them.”

Nicks is currently touring the US

