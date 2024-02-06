Stevie Nicks extends North American tour

Stevie Nicks has announced over 10 new dates for her upcoming headlining tour of North America – see the full list of dates below.

Last night (February 5), Nicks took to social media to announced 12 new concerts in North America as part of her tour, which now includes shows in Nashville, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Denver, Indianapolis, Albany and more.

Pre-sale tickets to the newly announced shows will be made available via Live Nation beginning Thursday (February 8) while general sale begins on Friday (February 9) at 10am local time via Live Nation. The previously announced dates are already available for purchase.

The tour is set to kick off later this week (February 10) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Mark G Etess Arena. The rest of her previously announces shows will see Stevie Nicks stop over in New York, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana and Nebraska among others.

Stevie Nicks’ 2024 North America tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena

14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

17 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

MARCH

03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

06 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium^

MAY

04 — Charlotte, NC — Lovin’ Life Music Fest – First Ward Park

07 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED

10 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort – JUST ADDED

14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED

18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED

21 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino – JUST ADDED

24 — Napa, CA – BottleRock Festival — Napa Valley Expo

27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – JUST ADDED

30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – JUST ADDED

JUNE

04 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – JUST ADDED

09 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun – JUST ADDED

12 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – JUST ADDED

15 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium – JUST ADDED

18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – JUST ADDED

21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

^ – with Billy Joel

Last year, Nicks shared her thoughts on Amazon Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & The Six after watching it for the second time.

The singer took to social media to talk about the Prime Video series, sharing her thoughts on her recent rewatch. “Just finished watching [Daisy Jones & The Six] for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”

She continued: “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

Nicks also shared a statement about the wildfires that swept through Maui in August. The singer-songwriter posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram page expressing her sadness about the fires which have devastated the island and fears for her family