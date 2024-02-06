Stevie Nicks extends North American tour

Stevie Nicks has announced over 10 new dates for her upcoming headlining tour of North America – see the full list of dates below.
Last night (February 5), Nicks took to social media to announced 12 new concerts in North America as part of her tour, which now includes shows in Nashville, San Antonio, Salt Lake City, Denver, Indianapolis, Albany and more.
Pre-sale tickets to the newly announced shows will be made available via Live Nation beginning Thursday (February 8) while general sale begins on Friday (February 9) at 10am local time via Live Nation. The previously announced dates are already available for purchase.
The tour is set to kick off later this week (February 10) in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Mark G Etess Arena. The rest of her previously announces shows will see Stevie Nicks stop over in New York, South Carolina, Florida, Louisiana and Nebraska among others.
Stevie Nicks’ 2024 North America tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
10 – Atlantic City, NJ – Mark G Etess Arena
14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
17 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
21 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
28 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
MARCH
03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
06 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium^
MAY
04 — Charlotte, NC — Lovin’ Life Music Fest – First Ward Park
07 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center – JUST ADDED
10 – Thackerville, OK – WinStar World Casino and Resort – JUST ADDED
14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED
18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center – JUST ADDED
21 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino – JUST ADDED
24 — Napa, CA – BottleRock Festival — Napa Valley Expo
27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center – JUST ADDED
30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – JUST ADDED
JUNE
04 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – JUST ADDED
09 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun – JUST ADDED
12 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena – JUST ADDED
15 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium – JUST ADDED
18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – JUST ADDED
21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^
^ – with Billy Joel
Last year, Nicks shared her thoughts on Amazon Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & The Six after watching it for the second time.
The singer took to social media to talk about the Prime Video series, sharing her thoughts on her recent rewatch. “Just finished watching [Daisy Jones & The Six] for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”
She continued: “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”
Nicks also shared a statement about the wildfires that swept through Maui in August. The singer-songwriter posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram page expressing her sadness about the fires which have devastated the island and fears for her family