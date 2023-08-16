Stevie Nicks says watching ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ felt like “watching my own story”

Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks has shared her thoughts on Amazon Prime Video‘s Daisy Jones & The Six after watching it for the second time.

Last night (August 15), Nicks took to social media to talk about the Prime Video series, sharing her thoughts on her recent rewatch. “Just finished watching [Daisy Jones & The Six] for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”

She continued: “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

Loosely based on Fleetwood Mac, the Prime Video limited series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional band, set in the 1970s. Led by singers Daisy Jones (played here by Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), the fictional band experience bitter arguments, offstage tensions and incredible heights of success.

Christine McVie died in late November 2022, aged 79. Her cause of death was not disclosed at the time, with a statement from her family stating only that she “passed away peacefully” in hospital “following a short illness”.

In April this year, a cause of death was revealed following the release of McVie’s death certificate. Her death was reportedly primarily caused by suffering an ischemic stroke. According to McVie’s death certificate, the musician had also been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”, meaning cancer cells had been detected in her body but it was unable to be determined where they had originated from.