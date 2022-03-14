Stevie Nicks gives Lorde advice on how to “stay in touch with her dreams”

Stevie Nicks has shared some advice for Lorde in a new interview, saying that the singer “just has to keep doing what she’s doing”.

During a recent conversation in The New Yorker, the Fleetwood Mac star was asked by actor/writer Tavi Gevinson to answer a question from “my friend Ella [Lorde]”, who wanted to know how Nicks had “stayed in touch with her dreams”.

“You know, the last show that Fleetwood Mac did in New Zealand [in 2019], I found out that [Lorde] had come with her parents, and she didn’t tell me she was even coming, so I didn’t get to meet her,” Nicks replied.

“I have a moon for her, and it’s in a box with a little note, and I’ve never been able to get it to her.”

She continued: “I don’t think Lorde is going to have any problem at all keeping in touch with what she does. I think she’s just as odd as you or me. She’s a strange girl, and so are we. And she’s a really great writer and she’s really good at doing her own recorded stuff.

“I don’t think that any real serious songwriter is ever going to have a problem staying connected to the dream world that allows us to write songs.”

Nicks added: “We want to have our serious side and all that, but you can’t take yourself too seriously. When you keep music in your life, I think it just changes you and pulls you out of a deep hole.

“Whenever I’m depressed, I just put music on. The second I walk into my dressing room, I plug my iPod into my old-fashioned stereo and I just crank the music. That’s just feeding my soul so that I can get ready to walk onstage in three hours. When I’m pulling up my black tights and putting on my corset, I’m listening to, like, ‘Starboy’ [by The Weeknd].”

Nicks went on to say that she has “crazy musical taste”, adding: “So, anyway. Back to Lorde. She just has to keep doing what she’s doing.”

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover interview last summer, Lorde namechecked Nicks after being asked about what kind of legacy she hopes to leave behind.

“I think if people still have a huge amount of respect for [my music] in the way that I still think David Byrne is cool as hell or Stevie – these people that just are still doing it and are as cool and relevant as they have you ever been; that is super inspiring to me,” she responded.

Back in 2018, Lorde covered Fleetwood Mac’s track ‘Silver Springs’ – which was written by Nicks – while the iconic group were being honoured as the Person Of The Year at a MusiCares event in New York.

Lorde recently won the Best Song In The World gong at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘Solar Power’, the lead single from her 2021 album of the same name. Check out Lorde’s poolside acceptance speech in the video above.