Stevie Nicks, Jack White and Pink to headline Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival

Stevie Nicks, Jack White and Pink have been announced to headline Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in California this autumn.

Vedder, who will also play a solo headline set, topped the bill on all three nights of last year’s event after it returned following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The festival at Dana Point will also feature Broken Social Scene performing ‘You Forgot It In People’, and other sets by St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Manchester Orchestra, Kevin Morby, Gang Of Youths, Bomba Estereo, Noga Erez, Billy Strings and many others.

Ohana Festival, which launched in 2016, runs from August 30-September 2, 2022. Pre-sale tickets go live tomorrow (April 13) at 10am PT/6pm BST. Buy here.

✨ The Ohana Fest 2022 lineup is here ✨

Meanwhile, Vedder’s band Pearl Jam have confirmed that they’ve started working on a new album.

Guitarist Stone Gossard said that the grunge legends have started sessions on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Gigaton’ and some tracks have already been recorded.

“We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music,” he told Consequence Of Sound last month.

Gossard also confirmed that producer, guitarist and songwriter Andrew Watt, who has a history with Justin Bieber and recently worked on Vedder’s album ‘Earthling’, is on board.

“We’re psyched,” Gossard said. “Andrew is a total character. Really, like immediately, we were writing quickly. Spontaneously. Bring in a riff. Let’s knock it out. [Drummer] Matt Cameron is playing his ass off. We didn’t bring any gear down. We were just doing some recording in Andrew’s basement in Beverly Hills, basically. So far, so good.”