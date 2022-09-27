NewsMusic News

Stevie Nicks on working with Gorillaz on ‘Cracker Island’: “I’m an honorary Gorilla, I’m so happy”

Nicks described the collaborative song 'Oil' as being "somewhere between love and war"

By Tom Skinner
two side by side images of Stevie Nicks (left) and Damon Albarn (right) performing live on-stage in 2022
Stevie Nicks and Damon Albarn perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Stevie Nicks has spoken about the experience of working with Gorillaz on their forthcoming new album ‘Cracker Island’.

The Damon Albarn-led cartoon band are due to release the record on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here). It’ll feature their recent Tame Impala collaboration ‘New Gold’, as well as guest spots from the likes of Bad BunnyBeck and Thundercat.

Nicks will appear on a song called ‘Oil’, and recalled becoming “an honorary Gorilla” during a new interview on Apple Music 1.

“Well, I have to tell you, it was really great,” she told Zane Lowe. “Because [‘Cracker Island’ co-producer] Greg Kurstin sent [the song] to me. I call Greg back, and I go, ‘Oh, I think this is now our new favourite song, and I haven’t even sung on it yet. But yes, I would love to do this’.”

Nicks continued: “I learned that song as if I had written that song and as if I was a Englishman, with that accent. And I love it so much.”

The Fleetwood Mac singer went on to reveal that her “one demand” to Gorillaz was to feature in the official ‘Oil’ music video. “Because that’s how I know about the Gorillaz, is because of all their crazy cartoon videos,” she explained.

Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks performs live in 2022. CREDIT: Josh Brasted/WireImage

“I want to be a Gorilla, and I want to have big, false eyelashes, and I want to have blonde hair, right? So, that’s what I said. And so, they’re doing it as we speak. And the whole song is… I think that song is somewhere between love and war.”

Nicks added: “I can’t wait till it comes out because I’m so proud of it. Now, I was an honorary Heartbreaker. I was an honorary Foo Fighter. And now, I’m an honorary Gorilla. I’m so happy.”

Speaking about the new Gorillaz album previously, the band’s guitarist Noodle explained: “‘Cracker Island’ is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.” Drummer Russel added: “When the reckoning comes, gotta be ready to step through the gateway. Cracker Island’s got the entry codes…”.

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks has shared a new cover of Buffalo Springfield‘s ‘For What It’s Worth’.

