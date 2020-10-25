Stevie Nicks has spoken about being the only woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame twice.

The Fleetwood Mac singer was inducted with the band in 1998 and again as a solo artist in 2019.

During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Nicks spoke briefly about what the honour meant to her. “It’s 22 men that are in twice for their solo work and being in a big band and no women,” she said.

“Until me. So I feel that I definitely broke a big rock’n’roll glass ceiling.”

Nicks also spoke about her and bandmate Christine McVie’s attitudes to being women in a male-dominated industry when Fleetwood Mac started out. “We made a pact at the very beginning that if we were ever in a room of super famous guitar players that didn’t treat us with the respect that we thought that we deserved, that we would just stand up and say, ‘This party’s over’ and we would walk out,” she explained.

“We never actually did have to do that so that was a nice surprise. We never had to make a scene.”

Meanwhile, the musician shared her own take on a viral TikTok video featuring Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ earlier this month (October 14). The song shot up the charts again after TikTok user Nathan Apodaca posted a video of him skateboarding to the song while drinking cranberry juice straight from the bottle.

Nicks put her own spin on the clip, swapping a skateboard for roller skates and leaving a bottle of juice in the background in homage to the original.