Stevie Nicks pays emotional tribute to Peter Green: “You changed our lives”

Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks has paid tribute to the band’s late co-founder Peter Green, saying: “You changed our lives”.

Green, who founded the band alongside Mick Fleetwood in 1967, died yesterday (July 25), with his family confirming the news in a statement.

“I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green,” Nicks wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that it would happen.

Advertisement

When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band. His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll.

It was in the beginning, Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives…”

The band’s co-founder, drummer Mick Fleetwood, also paid a heartfelt tribute to Green, telling Rolling Stone: “For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental.

“Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!”

Announcing Green’s death, the guitarist’s family wrote: “It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep. A further statement will be provided in the coming days.”