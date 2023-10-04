Stevie Nicks has once again spoken of her love of Daisy Jones & The Six.

The soloist and Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter said on social media in August that she had watched the Amazon Prime Video series twice. “[It] soon became my story,” she wrote at the time, adding that the show “brought back memories” from her younger years.

Nicks continued: “It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

During a new interview with Vulture, Nicks was asked what had given her “that mystical pat on the back” while watching Daisy Jones & The Six.

“It was a very simple thing. It was the kind of snappy sarcasm between Daisy and Billy, who in my mind was like me and Lindsey [Buckingham],” she responded. “It was the back-and-forth between the two of them. It was so good. It was so real and it was really so right on.

“When two people capture the essence of something that reminds you of your life, it’s not like you go, They look just like us or They dress just like us. It’s something else. It’s a certain feeling that they got when they would look at each other after being in an argument and then they’d start to sing. It would blow your mind.”

Nicks went on: “I would be watching and be like, Well, there you go. That’s exactly why we did it. That’s exactly why Fleetwood Mac stayed together for 50 years. It was all for the music. It was all just to keep the music going, and the show got it.”

Asked whether she enjoyed the original music featured in Daisy Jones & The Six, given the parallels with ‘Rumours’, Nicks replied: “My favourite is the one that goes, ‘We could make a good thing bad‘ [‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)’].

“That was my favourite. It’s a really good song. If it was another time, another day, and there had never been a Fleetwood Mac and I had watched that and I was a record A&R person, I would’ve said, We need to call them now. We need to sign them now. I really felt that.”

Nicks also praised the performances of Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, saying: “Considering that it seems like neither of them sang much before this, they did an amazing job.”

Loosely based on Fleetwood Mac, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel that chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional band, set in the 1970s.

Led by singers Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin), the fictional band experience bitter arguments, offstage tensions and incredible heights of success.

Nicks explained in the same Vulture interview that “there’s no reason” for Fleetwood Mac to return following Christine McVie’s death because “you can’t replace her”. She said: “When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this.”

Stevie Nicks is currently out on a North American solo tour, and she recently announced further live dates for 2024.