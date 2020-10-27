Stevie Nicks says “payback” is coming for Trump after Covid diagnosis

Stevie Nicks has discussed Donald Trump‘s coronavirus diagnosis, and how she believes “payback” is coming for the President.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump confirmed that they were self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Speaking in a new interview with Billboard, Nicks spoke of her own experience shielding from the virus, and how her own experiences taking steroids make her believe that the President was under medication after being released from hospital.

Advertisement

“I have said this in every interview and I’ll say it again – I’m not getting this [virus],” the Fleetwood Mac singer said. “I am never going to get something that could last for the rest of my life.

“And I don’t have 40 years. I have 10 or 15, maybe. And I want these next 10 or 15 years to be brilliant, creative, wonderful years. And I am not going to be dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19 because the people in power did not get a hold of this in March.”