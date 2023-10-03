Stevie Nicks says “there’s no reason” for Fleetwood Mac reunion after Christine McVie’s death

Stevie Nicks has opened up about whether there is any possibility of a future Fleetwood Mac reunion, saying that “there’s no reason” after Christine McVie’s death because “you can’t replace her”.

McVie died in November 2022 aged 79 “following a short illness”. It was later revealed that her death was primarily caused by suffering an ischemic stroke. The musician had also been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”, meaning cancer cells had been detected in her body.

Fleetwood Mac described the singer as “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure” in a statement at the time, adding that she will be “so very missed”.

Nicks has now opened up about whether Fleetwood Mac would ever consider reuniting without their late bandmate.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t,” Nicks said in an interview with Vulture.

“Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend that I spent more time with than any of my other best friends outside of Fleetwood Mac.

She went on: “Christine was my best friend. When I think about Taylor Swift’s song ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’ and the line ‘you always have been,’ it was like, that was Christine and I. We were on our own in that band. We always were. We protected each other. Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to.”

Nicks previously thanked Swift for penning ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ for capturing how she feels about the loss of McVie.

“And her songs, you take out all of those songs,” Nicks continued. “Christine was the pop star. She wrote all those really super pop hits. None of the rest of us could write those songs. What would happen is we’d have to take the songs out, like we did when she actually retired for 18 years. We couldn’t re-create those songs. So we became a much more hard-rock band.”

Nicks’ words echo previous comments from Mick Fleetwood, who said “I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris”.

He added that he still plans to perform live, but “not as Fleetwood Mac”. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Nicks wrote a moving letter to her “best friend in the whole world” after she died.

The soloist is due to wrap her current tour this December and hits the road again in North America next year.

At her show Madison Square Garden show in New York earlier this week, she told the crowd she was “overwhelmed” when Barbie toy maker Mattel approached her with the idea of making her into a doll based on Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ cover art.