Stevie Nicks is asking people to become “spiritual warriors” by wearing a mask and “staying in as much as possible”

Stevie Nicks has asked people to become “spiritual warriors” in the coronavirus age, imploring others to “wear a mask and stay in as much as possible”.

The Fleetwood Mac musician expressed her thoughts and worries on the pandemic in a recent journal entry which she shared on Twitter last night (July 29).

Dated July 17, the journal entry references both Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s ‘Our House’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’ as Nicks begins by saying that she is “just happy to be awake, immersed in music”.

“Feeling slightly euphoric and inspired to be alive and still be able to feel young and safe here,” she writes. “Right here in this moment, I feel hope. I feel happy. I feel safe. Tomorrow when I wake in the afternoon, the news will negate all the goodness until tomorrow night, late when I come back to this place where everything is possible.”

Nicks continues: “If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible — you might be able to find this magical place I have found, in the early morning when everyone sleeps. And when you wake up, make it your mission to do all that you can to stop the virus before someone you know falls really ill. Because then, you will be too late. Your life will be forever changed.”

Nicks continues by saying that “in order for us all to get back to our former lives — we must all change into spiritual warriors”.

“We must make it our mission to fight the virus; otherwise there is nothing left. If we don’t get ahead of this now, we will live with such guilt and regret that that it will destroy us. You can’t go back. You can’t push rewind.

“I want to go back on the road. I want to sing for you again. I want to put on those high black suede platform boots and dance for you again. I want you to forget the world and sing with me.

“Please don’t throw this world away,” Nicks adds. “Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It’s up to us now — because nobody is helping us. Nobody is coming to our rescue. No one.”

Last weekend, Nicks paid an emotional tribute to the late Peter Green — saying that the Fleetwood Mac co-founder “changed our lives”.