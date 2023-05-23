Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for writing song that captures how she feels about losing Christine McVie

Stevie Nicks has paid tribute and thanks to Taylor Swift for penning the song ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ – for capturing how she feels about the loss of late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

McVie passed away in November 2022, aged 79, leading to an outpouring of grief from her bandmates as well as the music world at large. It was later reported that she died peacefully following a stroke.

During a solo show in Atlanta, Georgia last night (Monday May 22), Nicks gave a nod to Swift and one track in particular from her acclaimed 2022 album ‘Midnights’ for helping her to grieve for her late friend.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’. That is the sadness of how I feel,” Nicks told the crowd

“As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world. We didn’t have to talk on the phone, we really weren’t phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like, ‘Little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.”

After cheers from the audience, Nicks added: “So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

In February this year, Mick Fleetwood discussed the possibility of Fleetwood Mac performing live again given McVie’s death. “Right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” he said during an interview on the red carpet at this year’s Grammy Awards. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Nicks, meanwhile, kicked off a co-headline US tour with Billy Joel back in March. Dubbed ‘Two Icons, One Night’, the tour will encompass seven shows between March and September, and featured the pair duetting on ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ and ‘And So It Goes’.

Earlier this year, Nicks was announced alongside Brandi Carlile, Paul McCartney, and Steven Tyler as a featured artist on Dolly Parton’s upcoming album ‘Rock Star’. The country singer revealed she had “finished the song [with Nicks] last night”. Nicks is joined on the album’s guest list by Cher, Pink, and Steve Perry of Journey.

Actor Margot Robbie also expressed interest in portraying Nicks in a potential biopic. When asked by NME of musicians worthy of the film treatment, Robbie said “Stevie Nicks would be fun”. Rumours of a Lindsay Lohan-starring Nicks biopic were denied by the singer in 2011.