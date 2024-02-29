Stevie Nicks to headline London’s BST Hyde Park 2024

Stevie Nicks has been announced as the latest headliner for London’s BST Hyde Park 2024 – find all the details below.

The Fleetwood Mac legend is due to play a solo set as part of the summer concert series on Friday, July 12. She’ll be joined by a host of special guest support acts who are yet to be confirmed.

“Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy. And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true,” wrote Nicks in a statement.

The singer-songwriter last performed at BST Hyde Park back in 2017 when she opened for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

Tickets for Nicks’ show in the capital this summer go on general sale at 10am GMT next Wednesday (March 6) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a BST pre-sale at the same time on Monday (4) – sign up here.

Check out the announcement post below.

This year’s edition of BST Hyde Park will also host bill-topping performances from Kings Of Leon, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, Stray Kids, Robbie Williams and Andrea Bocelli. More artists will be added to the line-up “soon”, according to organisers.

Nicks has not yet confirmed any further dates in the UK and Ireland for 2024. The star is currently out on the road in North America, with that tour having been extended into May and June.

The singer is currently among the rumoured artists for Glastonbury Festival 2024, which will take place between June 26 and June 30. Nicks is available across these dates as it stands.

Last October, Glasto co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed that this year’s legends slot would be occupied by a female artist. However, no acts have been announced as of yet.

Stevie Nicks explained last autumn that “there’s no reason” for Fleetwood Mac to return following Christine McVie’s death because “you can’t replace her”. She said: “When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this.”