Stevie Wonder among performers announced for 2024 Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ segment

Stevie Wonder has been named as one of the performers for the ‘In Memoriam’ segment in tomorrow night’s Grammy Awards.

The R&B icon will pay particular tribute to Tony Bennett, who died last July at the age of 96. Bennett recorded a hit version of Wonder’s song ‘For Once In My Life’ in 1967, and the song remained in his set for 50 years. The two singers also recorded a duet of the track in 2006.

Other artists announced for the tribute section of the Grammys ceremony include Annie Lennox, who will honour Sinead O’Connor alongside Wendy & Lisa, formerly of Prince’s band The Revolution.

🎹 25-time GRAMMY winner @StevieWonder will perform at the #GRAMMYs this Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/tv5Av9ndDp — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 3, 2024

Fantasia Barrino, who stars in the new musical film version of The Color Purple, will pay tribute to the late Tina Turner, while Jon Batiste will remember the music executive Clarence Avant.

It was also recently reported that Miley Cyrus will be performing her hit single ‘Flowers’ at the ceremony, her first televised rendition of the song since its release. The song is nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Other performers announced for the show include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Burna Boy, U2 (who will perform via the first live broadcast from the Sphere in Las Vegas) and Joni Mitchell, who will perform at the Grammys for the first time in her over six-decade career.

Earlier this week, it was also confirmed that SZA will be performing at the event, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, while Tracy Chapman is also expected to perform ‘Fast Car’ with Luke Combs.

Trevor Noah is hosting the Awards for the fourth year in a row.

Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers lead this year’s nominations – you can check out the full list here.