Stevie Wonder has commented on the state of America in 2020, saying it is “so close” to not being “the land of the free”.

The musical icon is set to appear on Oprah Winfrey’s new The Oprah Winfrey Conversation, which will air on Apple TV+ today (November 6).

In a preview clip of the upcoming episode, Winfrey asked the star if he thought America was in a “fragile decade” right now. “Without question,” Wonder replied.

“Most importantly, we are so close to not being the nation that people talk about. We can talk about being the land of the free and the home of the brave, ‘give me your tired’ and all of that. And then there are people who hate.”

He continued: “I don’t care what ethnicity you are, what colour you are. The great thing about being blind, for me, is that I don’t see colour but I do see the spirit. If your spirit’s not right, I can just feel it.”

Wonder previously shared a message on election day in the US, telling American residents: “We still have the choice to love or hate, to show compassion or show contempt, to advocate peace or violence.

“No matter who wins, we can still choose how this country will look and feel. We cannot continue to be a divided United States. We must heal – and how do we heal? We treat the pain, the hurt, the wound, the illness.”

At present, Joe Biden is leading the race to become the next President of the United States. Donald Trump, meanwhile, has continued to make unsubstantiated claims about election fraud, both on Twitter and at White House press conferences.