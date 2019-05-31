Stewart Lee to open for Sleaford Mods at their huge London gig this autumn

"Sleaford Mods have descended upon me, like an enormous yes."

Comedian Stewart Lee will be opening for Sleaford Mods at their huge London show this November.

Lee, who is currently developing his latest stage show, has previously spoken about his love of the Nottingham duo who appeared at ATP 2.0, which Lee curated.

Interviewing the band in NME back in 2014, Lee wrote: “Despite thirty-three years of weekly gig going, I’ve rarely been in the right place at the right time.

“I may have missed The Sex Pistols at The Manchester Free Trade Hall in 1976, but I was there for Sleaford Mods at the 12 Bar in 2014. And now Sleaford Mods have descended upon me, like an enormous yes.”

The event is due to take place at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 15; you can buy tickets for the event here.

Also supporting at the event are Viagra Boys and Horse Meat Disco.

Reviewing Sleaford Mods album ‘Eton Mess’ earlier this year, NME wrote: “Fearn’s arrangements are more sophisticated than ever before, the bassy groove of ‘Big Burt’ (“Shelling out 1500 pound to see an ‘asbeen who can’t even do three gigs in one go – what’s that?) sounding like an actual song. And ‘Top It Up’, with an ominous synth line, veers into art-pop territory.

“This indicates the polish that success has afforded Sleaford Mods…But they’ve not changed. They’re still taking the piss…‘Eton Alive’ is a pretty great punchline. Not everything has to be escapist or explicitly political – sometimes you just want to hear people make gags about a world that you recognise. It’s cathartic, it’s entertaining. It says: you exist. ‘Eton Alive’ makes Sleaford Mods funny again.”