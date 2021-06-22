Still Woozy announces debut album ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is’

American artist Still Woozy has announced details around his debut album, ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is’.

The announcement of the album, due out on Friday August 13, also comes with the release of Still Woozy’s new single, ‘That’s Life’, as well as the unveiling of North American and European tour dates.

‘That’s Life’ is accompanied by a music video that sees Still Woozy – real name Sven Gamsky – endure hardships across many periods in history, including the Stone Age, medieval times and more.

Advertisement

Watch the Shawheen Kayani-directed music video below.

Of the song, Gamsky said in a press statement, “This song is my attempt to make peace with life’s inconsistencies.”

‘That’s Life’ is the fourth single we’ve heard from ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is’ so far. It follows on from the 2020 release of the Marvin Gaye-sampling ‘Window’, as well as ‘Kenny’ and ‘Rocky’ earlier this year.

Still Woozy’s North American tour will kick off in Tucson, Arizona this September, and he’ll play shows throughout the US and Canada through to early March next year. Then, he’ll kick off the European leg of his tour in Berlin, wrapping it up in Glasgow next April.

Tickets for Still Woozy’s North American and European tour go on sale at 10am local time on Friday June 25.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of dates below.

Still Woozy’s 2021/2022 North American and European tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

14 – Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre

15 – Flagstaff, AZ, Orpheum Theater

17 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

19 – Las Vegas, NV, Life Is Beautiful Festival

21 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo

25 – Dover, DE, Firefly Music Festival

OCTOBER

22-23 – New Orleans, LA, BUKU: Planet B Fest

JANUARY 2022

13 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield Theatre

16 – Pomona, CA, The Fox Theater

17 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park

20 – San Antonio, TX, Paper Tiger

21 – Austin, TX, Stubbs

22 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

23 – Dallas, TX, South Side Music Hall

26 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern

28 – Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

29 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works

31 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

FEBRUARY 2022

1 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

2 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

4 – Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall

5 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

8 – Boston, MA, Royale

9 – Boston, MA, Royale

11 – Montreal, QC, L’Olympia

12 – Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

13 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

15 – Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre

16 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre

18 – Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall

19 – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre

20 – Madison, WI, The Sylvee

22 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

24 – Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom

25 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

26 – Boise, ID, Knitting Factory

27 – Eugene, OR, The McDonald Theatre

MARCH 2022

1 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

2 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

3 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

4 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

5 – Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

20 – Berlin, Germany, Hole 44

21 – Cologne, Germany, Luxor

22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso Noord

24 – Brussels, Belgium, AB Club

25 – Paris, France, La Bellevilloise

27 – Brighton, UK, Chalk

28 – London, UK, Electric Ballroom

30 – Manchester, UK, Gorilla

APRIL 2022

1 – Bristol, UK, Thekla

2 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute 2

3 – Glasgow, UK, SWG3 Warehouse