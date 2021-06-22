Still Woozy announces debut album ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is’

American artist Still Woozy has announced details around his debut album, ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is’.
The announcement of the album, due out on Friday August 13, also comes with the release of Still Woozy’s new single, ‘That’s Life’, as well as the unveiling of North American and European tour dates.
‘That’s Life’ is accompanied by a music video that sees Still Woozy – real name Sven Gamsky – endure hardships across many periods in history, including the Stone Age, medieval times and more.
Watch the Shawheen Kayani-directed music video below.
Of the song, Gamsky said in a press statement, “This song is my attempt to make peace with life’s inconsistencies.”
‘That’s Life’ is the fourth single we’ve heard from ‘If This Isn’t Nice, I Don’t Know What Is’ so far. It follows on from the 2020 release of the Marvin Gaye-sampling ‘Window’, as well as ‘Kenny’ and ‘Rocky’ earlier this year.
Still Woozy’s North American tour will kick off in Tucson, Arizona this September, and he’ll play shows throughout the US and Canada through to early March next year. Then, he’ll kick off the European leg of his tour in Berlin, wrapping it up in Glasgow next April.
Tickets for Still Woozy’s North American and European tour go on sale at 10am local time on Friday June 25.
Check out the full list of dates below.
Still Woozy’s 2021/2022 North American and European tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
14 – Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre
15 – Flagstaff, AZ, Orpheum Theater
17 – Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
19 – Las Vegas, NV, Life Is Beautiful Festival
21 – Los Angeles, CA, The Novo
25 – Dover, DE, Firefly Music Festival
OCTOBER
22-23 – New Orleans, LA, BUKU: Planet B Fest
JANUARY 2022
13 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield Theatre
16 – Pomona, CA, The Fox Theater
17 – San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
20 – San Antonio, TX, Paper Tiger
21 – Austin, TX, Stubbs
22 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
23 – Dallas, TX, South Side Music Hall
26 – Atlanta, GA, The Eastern
28 – Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
29 – Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
31 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club
FEBRUARY 2022
1 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club
2 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
4 – Philadelphia, PA, Franklin Music Hall
5 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
8 – Boston, MA, Royale
9 – Boston, MA, Royale
11 – Montreal, QC, L’Olympia
12 – Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
13 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
15 – Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre
16 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre
18 – Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
19 – Chicago, IL, The Riviera Theatre
20 – Madison, WI, The Sylvee
22 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
24 – Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom
25 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
26 – Boise, ID, Knitting Factory
27 – Eugene, OR, The McDonald Theatre
MARCH 2022
1 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
2 – Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
3 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
4 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo
5 – Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre
20 – Berlin, Germany, Hole 44
21 – Cologne, Germany, Luxor
22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paradiso Noord
24 – Brussels, Belgium, AB Club
25 – Paris, France, La Bellevilloise
27 – Brighton, UK, Chalk
28 – London, UK, Electric Ballroom
30 – Manchester, UK, Gorilla
APRIL 2022
1 – Bristol, UK, Thekla
2 – Birmingham, UK, O2 Institute 2
3 – Glasgow, UK, SWG3 Warehouse