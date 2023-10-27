Sting announces 2024 outdoor UK and Ireland tour dates

Sting has announced a run of outdoor UK and Ireland headline shows for 2024 – find all the details below.

The soloist and former Police frontman is due to play five special concerts on these shores next June in continuation of his ‘My Songs’ world tour.

He’ll take to the stage at Cheshire’s Delamere Forest (June 14), Cork’s Musgrave Park (18), Belfast’s Ormeau Park (19), Suffolk’s Thetford Forest (22) and Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Pines (23).

Advertisement

The upcoming gigs will see the singer-songwriter perform classic hits from across his lengthy career both as a member of The Police and as a solo artist.

Per a press release, Sting is set to be joined on stage by “an electrifying rock ensemble”. He’ll share the bill with Blondie at the Cork and Belfast dates.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am GMT next Friday (November 3) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, members of Sting’s fan club can access a pre-sale at the same time on Monday (October 30).

This summer saw Sting play numerous shows in the UK and Ireland before taking his ongoing ‘My Songs’ tour back to Europe and North America. In April 2022, he took on a six-night residency at the London Palladium.

Sting’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

JUNE

14 – Delamere Forest – Cheshire, UK

18 – Musgrave Park, Cork IE (with Blondie)

19 – Ormeau Park (Belsonic) – Belfast, NI (with Blondie)

22 – Thetford Forest – Suffolk, UK

23 – Sherwood Pines – Sherwood, UK

Advertisement

Sting’s 15th and most recent solo studio album, ‘The Bridge’, was released in 2021.

Last month, The Police launched an official TikTok account to mark the 40th anniversary of their fifth and final album ‘Synchronicity’.