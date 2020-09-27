Sting announces duets album while performing alongside Gashi on ‘Fallon’

Sting has announced that he’s set to release a new duets album.

The Police frontman revealed the news while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

During the show, Sting performed ‘Mama’, his recent collaborative single with Brooklyn rapper Gashi.

Full details of the new duets album haven’t been revealed, but in an interview with Fallon during the show, Sting hinted that it could arrive at Christmas time.

“Over the years, I’ve recorded many, many duets with some amazing people — Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton — so we just put them all together and said, ‘You know, we should put this out,'” he told Fallon in the interview, which you can watch below alongside the performance of ‘Mama’.

“They sound pretty good,” he added, “so it’s gonna be a Christmas surprise.”



Discussing his collaboration with Gashi, Sting said: “Apparently, he was influenced by my singing, my music a lot. He’s written a song about his relationship with his mama. He played me the song and I thought it was a hit — what do I know? — so I said I’d love to be on it if he wanted it. So I guested on the song and we made a video together, but we haven’t actually met as yet.”

On the show, Sting also discussed how The Police’s ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’ has become an unofficial coronavirus anthem. The song was named in a list of the UK’s most popular coronavirus quarantine songs back in March.

Sting’s last high-profile collaboration came alongside Shaggy on their 2018 duet album ’44/876′. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “’44/867′ offers free love and compassion aplenty, the title name-checking the phone area codes of its amiable authors’ homelands.

“In some ways, this album is boundary-breaking: it batters through good taste, though its reggae-lite template is musically forgettable. Open your hearts to Sting and Shaggy, pop’s hapless unlikely lads.”

The pair then went on to perform the track’s single ‘Don’t Make Me Wait’ at the Queen’s birthday party at the Royal Albert Hall.